This made my day: Man feeds tissue seller with disabilities in Bedok

A group of friends at Simpang Bedok felt their supper could wait after they noticed a hungry tissue seller with disabilities nearby.

One of them decided to buy the tissue seller a meal and a drink but soon realised that the tissue seller could not eat on his own – and decided to feed him personally.

This kind act was recorded by one of the friends and uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday (July 7).

The eight second clip showed the man gingerly feeding food to the tissue seller, and has since received over 110,000 views.

The man who fed the tissue seller is 24-year-old Khairul Anwar who told media that he treated him to a meal because he saw him looking at dining patrons and sensed he was hungry.

When the tissue seller attempted to eat, Khairul could see that the man was unable to feed himself properly and asked if he needed help.

Subsequently, the tissue seller gave Anwar an affirmative smile and nod, which prompted him to feed and keep him company till he was done eating.

Netizens were touched by the 24-year-old's kind deed and paid tribute with almost 300 comments in the Instagram post.

