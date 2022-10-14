Understanding Aegon's dream in House of the Dragon

For fans of the HBO adaptation of Game of Thrones, prophecies have always been a huge part of the various political games that the key players in Westeros engage in.

Within those, 'the Prince that was promised' and the unknown threat to the icy north came to the fore in the final seasons, but way before that, this very notion existed even before the Targaryens in House of the Dragon, as an integral part of Aegon’s dream.

Explaining Aegon’s dream in House of the Dragon

In this case, we are talking about the Aegon the Conqueror, not the many others that followed in his wake. The first king of the seven kingdoms in Westeros, and the one to kick off the Targaryen dynasty, it was the prophesied words of Aegon that carry so much weight, even for Viserys in the events of House of the Dragon.

Passed down from the kings to their successors, The Song of Fire and Ice is Aegon’s dream which drove him to ultimately unite the various kingdoms in Westeros in preparation for the end of the world, brought about by an unknown evil.

Of course, we now know that it is the Night King and the White Walkers, but to Aegon, it was alarming enough to set things in motion that will establish the Targaryen dynasty.

The only thing that can stand in the way of such evil is a leader that can bring everyone together but also possesses Targaryen blood. The prince that was promised remains debatable, as both Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen could fit the bill, but it is clear without their efforts and those around them, evil would have won the day.

Using Aegon’s dream to reference the future events that will unfold hundreds of years after House of the Dragon is certainly great for fans. To make things even more interesting, the very dagger that is inscribed with the prophecy that Viserys hold, will one day be the demise of Bran Stark, Littlefinger, and the Night King himself, thanks to Arya Stark.

Now that Aegon’s dream in House of the Dragon has come full circle, it remains to be seen just what else will unfold as we continue to witness the eventual fall of the Targaryen dynasty.

Two more episodes remain before the end of the first season, and there will be three more coming our way to finish the tale. It is indeed an exciting time to be a fantasy fan on HBO.