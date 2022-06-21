Universal Studios Japan is getting a Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration

Universal Studios Japan is no stranger to anime collaborations, and the next one continues to be a show-stealer. The theme park is set to feature limited-time attractions based on Jujustsu Kaisen starting Sept 16 2022, with a focus on "curses" (via Famitsu).

While no further details have been announced, previous tie-ins seem to hint at themed roller coasters that include a 3D ride, merchandise, and food. 3D rides, unlike conventional roller coasters, works more like a simulator (think the Transformers ride in Universal Studios Singapore) that will move and shake in accordance to the action unfolding on the screen.

More information on other rides and events is set to arrive nearer to the date, but it appears that the 3D ride will involve an immersive experience featuring hyper-realistic battles between the Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits.

The collaboration between Universal Studios Japan and Jujutsu Kaisen doesn't come across as a surprise, considering the immense success of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in Japan.

The prequel movie brought in a total of 13.5 billion yen (S$138 million) to become the highest-earning film at the Japanese box office from 2021, managing to knock Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time off the throne. The anime series, meanwhile, quickly rose to popularity during its 24-episode run, receiving two Uniqlo UT collections in Singapore and an upcoming second season, which is slated for to release sometime next year.

Adapted from the manga of the same name, Jujustsu Kaisen follows the story of Itadori Yuji as he joins a secret organisation of Jujutsu Sorcerers in order to kill a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna, of whom Yuji becomes the host. He then joins the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School to train and become a sorcerer so that he can avoid an execution, as well as help others against Cursed Spirits.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.