'Unlike other K-pop concerts': Small venue means Kiss of Life fans get intimate performance from girl group

K-pop girl group Kiss of Life certainly lived up to their name at their first concert in Singapore on April 26.

The buzz of excitement was hard to miss; inside and outside Capitol Theatre, there were snaking queues to enter the concert hall and of Kissys (their fans) taking pictures of themselves and their photocards.

Fervent screams for Julie, Belle, Natty and Haneul echoed through the concert hall every time the girls appeared on the dual screens before the show started, reaching a high when the concert kicked off proper with a flashy entrance for Get Loud.

Apart from their hit songs such as Igloo, Sticky and Midas Touch, other highlights of the concert would have to be the girls' solos – especially maknae Haneul's wholesome and energetic performance of Play Love Games.

In a ment after their solos, Haneul, who turns 20 next month, said, "Usually I walk beside and through the Kissys, but this time I was right in front of you guys. Seeing our Kissys up close, I also find our Kissys so pretty, so chio."

The smaller concert venue proved to be a huge advantage for Kissys, as the girls sashayed down the aisles flanking the standing pen back and forth during No One But Us, serving mega fanservice.



Fans could see them up close and Natty even took some of their phones to snap photos and videos of herself and the crowd.

One of the supporters Siyi, 23, told AsiaOne after the concert that getting to see Natty and Belle up close and personal was her favourite part of the concert, and "unlike other K-pop concerts" she had attended, such as boy band TXT's.

Following a mellow and heartfelt performance of Says It, a Singapore-exclusive fan video was played as a surprise for the girls, detailing precious moments like their debut, and previous appearances in Singapore at Bugis+ in June 2024 and Yuewen Music Festival in December 2024.

The stars spoke some heartfelt words to the audience, with 21-year-old Belle expressing the group's wonder at their success: "It feels so good to be back in Singapore again, because that means we grew that much to be able to fully fill this venue."

Similarly, Natty, who turns 23 next month, mused that after just two visits to Singapore, Kiss of Life was able to achieve so much and this third visit was proof of both the girls' effort and Kissys' support.

The lively Back To Me ended the group's first concert in Singapore with confetti filling the theatre all around.

The girls teased that they have a new song coming up and hopefully, Kiss of Life will return to our shores soon with more to give.

