'Used up all my karma points': Fan bumps into Katseye's Megan at Bugis

Megan Meiyok Skiendiel from the popular pop girl group Katseye is in Singapore.

Yesterday (Dec 22), a fan took to TikTok to share that she met the 18-year-old, who has a Singaporean mother, at Bugis+ that same day, writing: "Must have used up all my karma points to chance upon the sweetest Megan."

"We made eye contact and I mouthed, 'Megan?' and she nodded… She so sweetly told me she's spending time with her family," she shared in the video.

Megan, whose father is Swedish American, also posted on Instagram a photo of her dim sum feast that day.

Earlier, her mother had posted a photo taken with Megan and her brother at Changi Airport.

Megan finished fifth in the survival reality show The Debut: Dream Academy and debuted with Katseye on June 28 this year.

In an episode of the show, Megan said: "I'm Chinese American, and I'm Cantonese. I'm heavily involved in Singapore and Singapore culture. I haven't been able to show that as much [in the series]... and connect with my Singaporean side."

The sextet - which also consists of Sophia Laforteza, Manon Bannerman, Lara Rajagopalan, Daniela Avanzini and Jeong Yoon-chae - gained popularity after their breakthrough single Touch which charted on the Billboard Global 200.

