'Utterly ridiculous': Rebel Wilson slams report she said people only needed 600 calories a day to survive

Rebel Wilson has slammed a report she said people only needed "600 calories a day" to survive as "utterly ridiculous".

The 43-year-old actress has shed 80 lbs, and was quoted by the Daily Mail saying she hasn't stopped eating her favourite foods but tucks into far smaller portions because she apparently believed humans don't need to consume as much as they think.

She hit out in an Instagram Story in which she posted over a screengrab of an article from the Daily Mirror on her remarks: "This reporting is untrue and utterly ridiculous and harmful to women!"

Rebel was reported by the Mail to have said at a launch party on Thursday (June 15) for her Fluid dating app: "I was just actually in a programme where I learned about food, and they taught us that you don't really need as many calories as you think.

"Everyone thinks that you need to eat so much and your body needs it but the truth is your body doesn't need a lot of calories and I know that might sound crazy to some people but if you eat right and you eat small portions you'll be just fine.

"I learned that you really only need about 600 calories a day, you don't need 1,500 or 2,000.

"The problem is that people are stuck at a desk or in their car and they tend to get hungry and they want to eat because that's how they deal with stress or it's a habit but the truth is you just don't need all that food."

Denying she had cut out carbohydrates, Rebel went on: "A lot of people think that I don't eat carbs but I do eat carbs I just eat them in small portions. I do eat pizza and I do eat pasta. I just don't eat a lot of it."

In November, Rebel had daughter Royce via a surrogate, and admitted the lifestyle changes of having a new baby in the house have meant both she and fiancee Ramona Agruma have gained weight.

She said: "I did gain weight once I had my baby because, although I didn't give birth to her and I didn't need to lose any baby weight. I had just gained weight from the lack of sleep and from the change in my lifestyle.

"For instance, now I can't go to the gym as often as I used to. I'm just not working out as much so that has slowed me down.

"Ramona also gained weight once we got her daughter but she lost it really fast. I'm kind of jealous because I have not been able to lose the weight as fast."