Venom: Let There Be Carnage mid-credits scene makes perfect multiversal sense

The mid-credits scene to Venom: Let There Be Carnage will have your spidey senses tingling - and in a good way.

Spoiler warning! We will be discussing the mid-credits scene to Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

If you've yet to watch the movie, feel free to come back to this article again after watching. Else, keep reading!

The credits scene itself is relatively short.

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom, his antiheroic symbiote and supposedly platonic bestie, are relaxing and watching some TV just after defeating Carnage.

Venom later shares a secret with Eddie - that there are several universes all connected through the symbiote network.

PHOTO: Sony Pictures

The room physically shifts, bright yellow light fills the room and the TV changes to the news. On the TV, J.K. Simmon's J. Jonah Jameson reveals Spider-Man's identity.

However, the Peter Parker on screen isn't Sony Pictures' past Spider-Mans aka Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield. Instead, the Peter Parker we see is Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Tom Holland.

Venom later approaches the television with curious recognition and then licks the screen. Anyone familiar with the two characters knows that Venom and Spider-Man aren't exactly the best of friends.

They're either enemies or partners where convenient and Venom having a good lick at Peter doesn't look like a good sign for the web-swinger.

In the past, director Andy Serkis has teased that the two characters will eventually meet each other one day and the mid-credits scene definitely teases a potential crossover.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

"We wanted to leave the audience knowing that these universes are going to somehow collide and we wanted to do it in such a way that it still leaves so much open and we're not timing anything. The portal is not being crossed fully. It's opening up more questions, I suppose, rather than sort of firmly saying [anything]….It is a tease. It's a tease, in the fullest sense of the word," said Serkis of the credits scene.

On the MCU front, it's been known that Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature villains from past Spider-Man movies including Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, and will deal with a literal multiverse of possibilities.

If Tobey Maguire's villains can meet up with Holland's web-slinger, it would make sense if this current cinematic Venom can come face to face with him too.

PHOTO: Sony Pictures

Venom: Let There Be Carnage left many fans with unanswered questions.

Like if Venom arrives in the MCU at the same time as the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home (since that's when Peter's identity was revealed on the news), what has Venom been up to? And how did it take him this long to come in contact with Spider-Man?

The ending of Venom: Let There Be Carnage also had fans wondering what happened to Detective Mulligan, who amidst all the chaos, gained blue eyes after fighting with Shriek.

It looks like Venom 2 is setting up another symbiote for Venom to fight in a potential sequel but until we get news of a third movie, fans are still running off the high of a Venom and the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man crossover once and for all.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens in Singapore on Oct 14, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.