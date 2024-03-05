'Very awkward': Dennis Chew and Gao Meigui on dancing in public for music video

Besides being a radio DJ and host, Dennis Chew is also known for playing the comedic Aunty Lucy.

From now on, he will also be Uncle Bling.

The 50-year-old recently participated in a music video (MV) produced by Resorts World Genting (RWG) for their A Bling Bling World campaign together with radio DJ-singer Gao Meigui, who plays Niece Bling and actor Richie Koh, who is Nephew Bling.

All three had to dance in the video — which Dennis and Meigui readily admitted they are all not good at.

"I must say honestly, I know how to act, I can host and I can sing, but I cannot dance. I'm a terrible dancer," Dennis told AsiaOne in an interview recently at Mediacorp for the premiere of the music video.

He shared that when he first knew he would need to dance in the video, he was very worried and took some time to get his bearings.

"But when I found out that the three of us were all very worried, I felt much better," Dennis laughed.

Meigui, 33, told AsiaOne that while they received a dance demo video earlier, they only practised once before the actual filming.

Richie, 30, was not present at the premiere event.

"It was quite a challenge, because all three of us do not have dance foundations. But I felt that it was very fun because we would go to the class together and remind each other of the beat before dancing," she recounted.

Dennis agreed, adding that if one of them is a good dancer, then it would not be as fun because the other two would feel more stressed about catching up.

On the actual day of filming, which was done in mid-January in RWG, Dennis shared that he woke up at 5am to get into the role of Uncle Bling.

"A lot of people thought that I had a wig on [in the MV], but it's actually my real hair, so the stylist had to gel it up and put wax to make it into an 'uncle' style. In addition, my costume was quite thick and heavy," he said.

It was revealed that Dennis' costume, which was stitched with golden sequins, was tailored-made and cost S$700.

He recalled his worries heightened because he had to dance in front of real crowds at RWG.

"There were a lot of parts where I had to dance solo and it was in front of the public. I was wearing sunglasses, but there were some tourists from Singapore and Malaysia and everyone was like, 'This really looks like Dennis, right?'

"In my mind, I was thinking, 'Don't recognise me, don't recognise me!' I was feeling very awkward and afraid of dancing incorrectly," he laughed.

Meigui, who had a close-up solo sequence in the MV, added: "I was actually feeling very awkward, because we were shooting in public and a lot of people were watching. I was also afraid of having too many NGs (no-good takes) because I would feel even more awkward.

"So I told myself, okay, since I am already in this makeup, I would just go ahead and be Niece Bling to do these moves. But every time they shouted 'cut', Dennis and Richie would laugh at the side!"

Despite that, Dennis shared that filming went smoothly because the director, who is also a dancer and choreographer for the MV, took into consideration their concerns and simplified the dance moves, so that it was more manageable for them.

"In every scene that you see us dancing, he was actually dancing in front of us," he added.

