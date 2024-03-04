Xiang Yun doesn't want to act with husband Edmund Chen: 'I'm afraid I'll end up playing his mum'

It can be very cute when real-life celebrity couples act together, but veteran actress Xiang Yun has hesitations about sharing the screen with husband Edmund Chen.

Edmund, 63, recently announced that he was ready to return to showbiz after a nearly 20-year hiatus following the birth of their daughter Yixin.

The 62-year-old said in an 8world interview published on March 1: "If you look at many foreign male actors, the older they are, the more attractive they look.

"The children have grown up and Edmund should really start acting again."

Joking that Edmund looked to be her "oldest son" due to his fit physique, Xiang Yun added that she wouldn't want to be in the same show as him.

"He takes such good care of himself, I'm afraid I'll end up playing his mum in the end," she said.

However, if they wouldn't have too many scenes opposite each other, Xiang Yun would be willing to appear in the same drama as Edmund.

The couple married in 1989 and were both at the peak of their careers when they had their first child Chen Xi back in 1991.

Regretting not being able to spend much time with him, they decided that one of them would have to leave showbiz when it came to the birth of Yixin in the year 2000.

"Xiang Yun was really popular at the time and it would be a pity to leave, so I decided to leave the entertainment industry instead," Edmund shared with 8world.

He officially left the industry in 2007, and has only made guest appearances and worked behind-the-scenes since.

Edmund has also pursued a career in the creative arts, publishing 14 books, including two that were selected by the National Art Council for its annual catalogue in 2012.

He also wrote and illustrated the picture book My Little Red Dot — Making Our Home A Better Place (2019), which aimed to teach preschoolers Total Defence concepts.

Now with Chen Xi pursuing a master's degree in art and cultural management in London and Yixin developing her career as an actress, Edmund thinks it's the right time to make a showbiz return.

