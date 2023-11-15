Veteran actor Tang Hu dies aged 84

Local veteran actor Tang Hu died this morning at the age of 84.

His daughter Tang Jie Si told Shin Min Daily News today (Nov 15) that her father died at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital at 10.55am.

"Our family were all waiting for him to be discharged, everything happened too sudden!" She said, adding that she last received a call from her father around midnight.

"He told me that he was feeling very unwell and felt disturbed by something, he wanted to go home!" She added, sobbing.

Jie Si also told the Chinese daily that her father was hospitalised for inflammation of his toes on Nov 9, but his condition had improved and his fever had gone down.

However, he slipped into a coma this morning and when she rushed to the hospital, he had passed away.

Right leg amputated

Tang Hu was admitted to hospital in October 2020 due to vascular blockage, and had his right leg removed after an infection. He was later fitted with a prosthetic leg when he returned home to recuperate.

"Despite that, Papa told us before that he is already old and is prepared [to die]," said Jie Si.

"He also told us if he slips into a coma, he does not want to be resuscitated and we should let him go, because since his leg had been amputated, he had been living in pain."

Tang Hu's funeral service will be held at Blk 129 Marsiling Drive tomorrow. His funeral proceedings will be this Sunday.

