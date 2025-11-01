Veteran Hong Kong comedian Stanley Fung dies aged 80, had mourned for Benz Hui just few days earlier

Veteran Hong Kong actor Stanley Fung Shui Fan has died at the age of 80 in Taiwan.

The comedian, a familiar face in the 80s and 90s, reportedly died on Oct 31. He was said to have been in ill health.

Stanley had settled down in Taiwan in 1986, where he lived a semi-retired life, entertainment outlet Eastweek reported.

News of his death was first revealed by Taiwan lawmaker Tsai Shu-Chun, who posted a condolence message on social media. It was later confirmed by Stanley's friend and former co-worker at Hong Kong TV station TVB, reported Eastweek.

The New Taipei City councillor had written: "Hope you still have that smile on another stage, continue to tell stories and continue to film life."

Stanley was born in China's Guangdong province before shooting to fame in the 80s with his role in the movie My Lucky Stars, co-starring Jackie Chan, Eric Tsang and Sammo Hung.

The prolific actor with over 100 films under his belt became known for his trademark catchphase, loosely translated as, "Banana you are a guava", which he often used onscreen as a form of rebuke.

Stanley also appeared in the comedy The Crazy Companies, directed by Wong Jing and starring Andy Lau, as well as acted alongside Stephen Chow in the 1991 film, The Magnificent Scoundrels.

Although he'd starred in several of Wong Jing's comedies, Stanley had expressed that they were undertakings he deeply regreted, calling the films "a farce" and the "shame of his lifetime".

He also scolded Wong for "harming a lot of people".

[[nid:724721]]

Mourned loss of Benz Hui

Just three days ago, Stanley had posted a message on social media mourning the loss of fellow Hong Kong actor Benz Hui, who'd died on Oct 28 at the age of 76.

While he indicated that he'd known of Benz's health condition from friends, he lamented that the younger actor had passed before him.

He'd also revealed in his post that he was "critically ill" and struggling to hold on to life.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid0nRhNvgLhLdD9sm6zXv5FpDXuddeVYn8RcNxY46zmT4KKBnuMyRs2JNtaNw3auqVRl&id=100007403083736[/embed]

Stanley had posted in May this year about being hospitalised for two months due to pneumonia.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid0pFQsUrvXzwDQd6hmVEXVTDZbVwGmhckp4pXTYpNtQxxaLcN8JY3oofdDtDohmdpkl&id=100007403083736[/embed]

[[nid:724723]]

candicecai@asiaone.com