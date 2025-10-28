Ex-MP Lee Bee Wah remembers late Benz Hui fondly, supposed to meet next month

Former Member of Parliament (MP) Lee Bee Wah will always remember the late Hong Kong veteran actor Benz Hui as a kind and generous person.

Speaking to AsiaOne today (Oct 28), the 65-year-old said: "I felt very sad, he was still very young at 76 years of age. I can only say he was a very good person and it's just too early for him to be gone."

Benz died in Hong Kong at 2.30am today from multiple organ failure due to cancer. He was hospitalised in critically ill condition yesterday afternoon. Hong Kong celebs were later seen entering the hospital bearing solemn expressions, including Bosco Wong, Raymond Lam, Ron Ng, Roger Kwok, Michael Miu and his wife, Patrick Tam, Charmaine Sheh and Alice Fung.

Benz, who was married to Singaporean Angeli Lung and a PR here, had settled down with their daughter Charmaine in Yishun in a 4,000 sq ft bungalow.

The area they resided in is under Nee Soon GRC, which Lee was formerly an MP for.

Lee told us she only knew about Benz's condition and hospitalisation yesterday after hearing from friends.

"I have been receiving a lot of messages [about Benz's hospitalisation] since yesterday. When I first received information, I contacted Benz's wife and asked if it was real, which she confirmed. This morning, she told me that he had left," she shared.

Lee's most vivid memory of Benz was the first time they met about seven or eight years ago at his house in Yishun.

She recalled: "We met by chance. At the time, I was passing by his house which was still under renovation, and his whole family was just about to leave. I went up to them and introduced myself as the MP of the area, and we took photos together and exchanged phone numbers.

"After the renovations for his home were completed, he invited me over. I have been to his home a few times since."

Over the years, Lee and Benz's family developed a good friendship, and Lee had shared previously on social media that they personally delivered New Year cookies to her house.

Lee said: "I am actually closer to his wife and daughter. Whenever the three of us meet, we would have a lot to say to each other. Benz would listen to us at the side quietly and joke with us occasionally.

"He also told me many times that if I needed any assistance in my ward, such as making appearances at events, I could let him know and he would do so. But I also know he was busy and didn't want to trouble him."

She added the last time they spoke was earlier this year, when they sent each other new year greetings.

"He was based more frequently in Hong Kong recently, but I was supposed to meet him and his family next month in Singapore to attend a friend's wedding," Lee revealed.

When asked if she would be attending Benz's funeral, Lee shared that Lung told her the funeral details will only be available in the next few days, and she would attend if she could make it.

