Vic Chou responds to rumours of F4's 25th anniversary reunion

If Taiwanese pop group Energy could reunite and make their comeback after over a decade of hiatus, does that mean there's hope for the disbanded F4 too?

Yesterday (June 4), Taiwan's Mirror Media reported that the Mandopop group — made up of Vic Chou, Jerry Yan, Ken Chu and Van Ness Wu — reached an agreement to reunite for a 2026 concert, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut.

At the premiere of his Taiwanese drama The World Between Us: After The Flames 2 yesterday, Vic addressed the news.

The actor, who turns 44 on June 9, shared that he receives invitations for a reunion every year but it ultimately falls through each time.

He explained it's mainly because he wants the reunion to be more than a money-making venture. When he asked the other parties what plans they had, he never received a response.

He admitted to reporters yesterday that he does not know whether F4 will reunite this time.

When the media wondered what his fellow group mates thought, Vic joked: "Go ask them, why ask me?"

He added: "I don't feel much pressure when I'm on F4 activities. I'm the youngest in the group and I just need to be crazy and funny."

F4 rose to fame after the four acted in Taiwanese idol drama Meteor Garden (2001) and they released three albums together.

In 2009, the group disbanded and since then, have only performed together once in 2013 at Jiangsu Television's Spring Festival Gala.

