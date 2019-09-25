Vicki Zhao smitten by local 'Ah Ge' Li Nanxing as a young girl

Who was more starstruck when Vicki Zhao and Li Nanxing first met a decade ago? We're not quite sure.
In an interview held yesterday (Sept 24) at The Fullerton Hotel, we learned the Chinese actress' first meeting with the 54-year-old veteran actor was probably akin to meeting her childhood idol, because he had her swooning over him as a kid.
The pair, who started off as friends, also have a professional relationship, with Nanxing signing with Vicki's management agency this year.
Vicki, 43, spoke of her decision to cast our Ah Ge ("big brother") in her web series, Everyone Wants To Meet You, and told local media: "Honestly, we were really smitten by him (Nanxing). When we watched the shows he acted in during his 20s, we found him really handsome.
"Actually, a lot of the audience in China are familiar with Nanxing but they don't usually watch Singaporean dramas and films, so I thought this was a good opportunity to have him act in a China production instead."
Vicki quipped, however, that they were young when they watched his shows so even the youngest of his fans in China would be around her age.
The multi-hyphenate was in town to promote the launch of her prized Chateau Monlot Bordeaux wine at the hotel's Grand Cru store with several local celebrities — such as Constance Song, Nanxing, and Julie Tan — in attendance. In 2011, Vicki and her entrepreneur husband Huang You Long bought a luxurious vineyard Château Monlot, St-Emilion Grand Cru that is located in Bordeaux and reportedly dropped 4 million euros (S$6.05 million) on the seven-hectare property. Since then, she has been exporting her wines over the world, including China where it's quite famous. However, this is the first time that her wine will be available for sale in Singapore and you have Nanxing to thank for that. The actor revealed that he fell in love with Vicki's wine while filming her web series and suggested that she started selling it locally. Vicki confessed that she doesn't expect everyone to drink her wine, but at least it's available here. The humble actress also clarified that while her business is a passion that she ranks equally with acting and directing, her entertainment career will not be taking a backseat. But, the savvy businesswoman ensures that her wine is used in her productions; most recently in Everyone Wants To Meet You (which is how Nanxing got to sample it) and two other Chinese films which will be released in the next two years. "I've not really aggressively tried to sell it," she added. WHO HAS A HIGHER ALCOHOL TOLERANCE? The pair have been friends for 10 years and their camaraderie was on display as they bantered and riffed off each other, especially when a reporter asked who can hold their liquor better. Well, she doesn't know either because the pair have only drank casually over meals and Vicki hasn't thought of challenging him to a drink-off before. When it comes to herself though, she thinks she's "pretty okay" but Nanxing interjected: "She can easily drink two to three bottles." Vicki looked visibly stunned for a moment and remarked: "If I drink three bottles, I can't take the flight tomorrow." Nanxing continued: "And it's not just red wine. She's even better when it comes to white wine (bai jiu)." She deadpanned: "White grape wine right? China's baijiu is too strong, I can't handle it." Though she may not be able to ascertain Nanxing's tolerance for alcohol, she can definitely attest to his professionalism and expertise as an actor, heaping praises on him. "He really impressed the entire crew because they found him very professional and polite. I think this is something that every Singaporean has. He was so respectful, polite and professional that everyone kind of idolised him. Even the female staff were mesmerised by him and said he was a good actor," she said. VICKI WANTS HER PANDAN CAKE, AND DEFINITELY EATS IT TOO When it comes to Singapore, our food scene and ubiquitous street food has definitely whetted her appetite. She told AsiaOne that the one thing she always does whenever she's in town is to enjoy our local cuisine, including signature dishes such as chilli crab. Vicki said: "Whenever I'm in Singapore, I definitely have to eat some of the local food. You can find fine dining in Singapore but there's also a wide spread of local dishes available. In Singapore, I prefer to try the local bites." She then paused, wondered out loud about what else she does in Singapore — "Let me think about it," she said — and added casually: "I also have to buy some pandan cake back home." As cool as a cucumber; almost as if she was talking about getting some groceries on the way back from the supermarket. It wasn't just us who found this juxtaposition funny or quirky, though, because everyone in the room broke out in laughter, including Vicki herself. She explained: "It's strange because pandan cake isn't hard to make but yet it can only be bought in Singapore. "Other places don't sell or make it. Whenever I bring this back, people find it unique and they'll think I could have only gotten it in Singapore. It's like a postcard. "So whenever I'm in Singapore, I'll buy lots of pandan cake home as 'postcards'."
