Vicki Zhao smitten by local 'Ah Ge' Li Nanxing as a young girl

Who was more starstruck when Vicki Zhao and Li Nanxing first met a decade ago? We're not quite sure.

In an interview held yesterday (Sept 24) at The Fullerton Hotel, we learned the Chinese actress' first meeting with the 54-year-old veteran actor was probably akin to meeting her childhood idol, because he had her swooning over him as a kid.

The pair, who started off as friends, also have a professional relationship, with Nanxing signing with Vicki's management agency this year.

Vicki, 43, spoke of her decision to cast our Ah Ge ("big brother") in her web series, Everyone Wants To Meet You, and told local media: "Honestly, we were really smitten by him (Nanxing). When we watched the shows he acted in during his 20s, we found him really handsome.

"Actually, a lot of the audience in China are familiar with Nanxing but they don't usually watch Singaporean dramas and films, so I thought this was a good opportunity to have him act in a China production instead."

Vicki quipped, however, that they were young when they watched his shows so even the youngest of his fans in China would be around her age.