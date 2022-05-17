Victoria Beckham: Being really thin is an 'old-fashioned attitude'

Victoria Beckham thinks being "really thin" is an "old-fashioned attitude".

The former Spice Girls singer - who has sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 10, with husband David Beckham - is known for her slender frame but she believes women today are keen to look "healthy and curvy".

She told the new issue of Britain's Grazia magazine: "It's an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin. I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy. They want to have some boobs - and a bum. The curvier you are, the better my VB Body dresses look.

"Every woman wants a nice, round, curvy bottom, right? For that, you need a really tight-knit that nips you in at the waist and holds you in all the right places.

"There are a lot of really curvy women in Miami, and they really own it, you know? They walk along Miami beach with not a lot of clothes on, and they look fantastic.

"They show their bodies off with such confidence. I found both their attitude and their style really liberating."

And Victoria thinks it is good for her daughter to see women so comfortable in their own skin.

She added: "And as a mother, I loved the fact that Harper was around women who were really celebrating their curves and enjoying how they look."

Victoria admitted her new VB Body range - which features tight-knit jersey dresses and separates - stemmed from wanting to "feel sexy" again by changing up her wardrobe.

She said: "For quite a few years, the more time I spent working in fashion, the more clothes I wore and I ended up buried under all these 'fashion' layers.

"Last year when I was in Miami and starting to go out again, post-Covid, I wanted a change. I wanted to feel sexy again."

The new line is a hit with the 48-year-old fashion designer's spouse.

She admitted: "'Much as I do dress for myself, I also love the fact that he [David] loves me in these dresses. Men love to see a bit of shape."