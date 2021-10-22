Victoria Beckham won't offer marriage advice to son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham won't offer marriage advice to her son Brooklyn.

The singer-turned-designer has been married to husband David Beckham since 1999 — but Victoria has insisted she won't be giving any tips to her 22-year-old son, who is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz.

The former Spice Girl — who also has Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10, with David — explained: "There's nothing worse than someone giving advice."

"I remember Geri (Horner) saying to me, 'When you get a TV, you get a TV manual. But when you have a baby there's no manual. You just got to figure that s*** out for yourself.' That's the truth."

"I've always been lucky that I've got a strong family unit, not just with David and the kids but with my parents and David's parents. I feel very blessed that I have that. The kids always come first to me and David."

Victoria, 47, and David, 46, like to offer advice to their children.

However, the former pop star insists there's a distinction between "offering advice and being there to support them."

She told the Wall Street Journal: "We offer advice. There's a difference between offering advice and being there to support them. If you offer it and they want to take it, that's great. Sometimes they want it and sometimes they don't. And that's okay, too."

Victoria also thinks there's some value in her children simply learning from their own mistakes, rather than always leaning on their parents for help.

Victoria — who was known as Posh Spice during her Spice Girls days — reflected: "Sometimes you have to learn by our own mistakes. But we're always there to support and we have a lot of fun in the process."