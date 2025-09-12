Video of Na Ying's husband allegedly cheating goes viral, he denies accusations

The husband of Chinese singer Na Ying has gone viral, but not for the right reasons.

In a 30-second video taken by Chinese paparazzi, 58-year-old businessman Meng Tong is seen drinking and chatting with a few women.

In some parts of the clip, one woman rests her head on his shoulder and they interlock hands.

She later helps him into a car, with paparazzi alleging that he brought her home. Na Ying, 57, was reportedly visiting their 18-year-old daughter Xiaotong, who is studying in London.

The video has since gone viral on Weibo, making it to the Chinese social media platform's top searches, but Meng Tong denies the cheating allegations.

He told Sina Entertainment that he was celebrating a bar opening with friends, and the woman next to him — whom he claimed to know for years and invested in a business with — had helped him to his car as he had a leg injury.

He offered her a ride home since she lived near their residence, he said.

He apologised for his "lack of discretion" and said he will be mindful of his behaviour in the future, before warning he will take legal action against those who spread malicious rumours.

Na Ying, who was married to Chinese footballer Gao Feng from 2004 to 2005, tied the knot with Meng Tong in 2006. She gave birth to Xiaotong the following year.

