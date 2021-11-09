Vin Diesel invites Dwayne Johnson for Fast & Furious 10, seeks to end 5-year feud

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson have been at loggerheads with each other, their feud and verbal jabs at each other being publicised on and off since 2016.

The actors started working together in the Fast & Furious franchise in 2011's Fast Five, where Johnson joined the franchise as Luke Hobbs, and Diesel reprised his iconic role as Dominic Toretto.

Now, Diesel is appealing to Johnson in a public Instagram post to return to the franchise and "manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10".

Their feud first got public attention in August 2016, when Johnson wrote on a now-deleted Facebook post: "Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s-t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses.

"When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling - you're right."

While Johnson did not name anyone directly, it quickly became clear that the post was pointing a finger straight at Diesel.

Through the years, there were signs that the feud was never fully resolved.

For instance, in 2017's Fate of the Furious, the eighth instalment of the franchise, the action stars did not share or appear in a single scene together.

However, in September 2019, following the success of the franchise spin-off Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, Johnson thanked Diesel for his support of the film, suggesting a loosening of tension.

Despite the feud seemingly dying down, in July 2021, Johnson stated that he won't be returning for the final film(s) of the franchise. It is not certain if that will still remain the case, but fans of Johnson and Diesel's on-screen chemistry can always hope.

ALSO READ: Ranked: Every Fast & Furious movie from worst to best, ahead of F9's release

This article was first published in Geek Culture.