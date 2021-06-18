Vivian Hsu shares P6 graduation photo, talks about difficult childhood

It was #throwbackthursday for Taiwanese actress Vivian Hsu as she shared a photo from her primary school days.

In a Facebook post yesterday (June 17), the 46-year-old posted her Primary Six graduation photo and joked about how someone could have a crush on her with that bad hairstyle.

"They must have seen my inner beauty," Vivian wrote.

On a serious note, the singer also delved into her tough childhood, how her parents divorced when she was nine years old, and living with her father in Taichung along with her younger brother.

She said that her father was busy and didn't have time to bother with something like her hair.

"When I was in Primary Three, I had to cook for myself and my brother, wash our uniforms," she shared, adding that she didn't know about ironing clothes then so they often wore crinkled uniforms to school.

Her post garnered many messages of encouragement and sympathy from her fans and friends. One even said that as a kid, she resembled her six-year-old son, Dalton.

Vivian married Singaporean businessman Sean Lee and moved to our sunny shores in 2014.

