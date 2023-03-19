Vivian Lai scolds hospital for lacking basic respect towards patients, gets slammed by netizens instead

Local artiste Vivian Lai has gotten on the wrong side of the internet after lambasting a local hospital for lacking "basic respect" towards its patients.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 46-year-old posted two rather heated Instagram stories in Chinese on Friday (March 17), criticising the institution and its medical personnel: "There's no basic respect for patients, and you call yourself a doctor? Everyone, please don't come here for treatment."

"The more I think about it, the angrier I am! This place works like a factory! We are humans, not machines!"

In her second story, Vivian further expressed her disdain, saying that the hospital's service was terrible, despite its bright and clean appearance and good reputation.

"The doctors also charge exorbitant fees, and the service staff here are rude!"

"Rxfxxxx Hospital is really disappointing," she lamented, giving plenty of hints as to which hospital she was referring to.

Unfortunately, her rant did not go down well with netizens, who chastised her for being attention-seeking.

Others attacked her character, remarking that she had no control over her temper.

There were also comments saying that she should have been more mindful of her status as a public figure before posting such inflammatory remarks.

In response to Shin Min's queries, Vivian's manager said she declined to comment on the matter.

Previous health scares

Back in August last year, Vivian told Shin Min Daily News that she once thought she had suffered a minor stroke, after the left side of her body "felt paralysed", and her left hand was "completely numb".

"Although this feeling didn't occur often, it always happened several times a week and would last a few hours. After a week, the discomfort was increasingly worrying and my husband and daughters were all very frightened."

Thankfully, she consulted a doctor and found out that she has spinal disc displacement.

Unwilling to opt for an operation with only a 50 per cent chance of success, Vivian turned to traditional Chinese medicine for help — undergoing regular acupuncture and bojin massage sessions.

