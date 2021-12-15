Wang Leehom confirms divorce after 8 years of marriage

Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne
PHOTO: Facebook/Wang Leehom

Mandopop singer Wang Leehom has confirmed on Wednesday (Dec 15) that he has split from Lee Jinglei.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "Jinglei and I lead a simple life, so we won't be responding to media queries.

"In these years of marriage, I regret not doing well in many areas. We have different plans on how we want to lead our lives in future so we've decided to lead separate lives."

靚蕾和我的私生活很簡單很單純，所以不會再回應任何媒體。在這些年的婚姻當中我做的不足的地方太多了，也感到很遺憾。現在我們對未來的生活方式有不一樣的想法和規劃所以決定分開生活。雖然已提出申請，但是我們永遠會是一家人。懇求外界給予隱私與空間，不要打擾家人。謝謝大家關心 🙏

Posted by 王力宏 Wang Leehom on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

While the couple has filed for divorce, Leehom, 45, said that they'll always remain a family.

He also asked the public for space and privacy for his family and thanked everyone for their concern.

Leehom and Jinglei got hitched in 2013 and have three children aged between three and seven.

ALSO READ: Wang Leehom, Vivian Hsu apologise for breaching Taiwan's Covid-19 rules to have a meal

lamminlee@asiaone.com

#celebrities #Divorces, Separations and Annulments