Wang Lei offers cash reward for missing 22-year-old Malaysian woman

He may come across as crass, but Wang Lei has a kind heart.

The 60-year-old getai veteran took to Facebook last Saturday (April 9) to appeal for information regarding a missing 22-year-old Malaysian woman, Chia Min Yong.

In a show of his determination to help find her, he promised RM10,000 (S$3,200) to anyone who had news of Chia's whereabouts.

He added that if she was kidnapped, he would give her kidnappers RM50,000 if they released her.

"I may have a foul mouth, but I also have a daughter. If my daughter went missing today, I would cry too," he said during his Facebook livestream.

He clarified that he did not know the family, but simply wanted to help because he felt for Chia's parents, and that many had urged him to do so.

Wang Lei also showed audiences a message that was allegedly left by Chia to her mother, explaining that she wasn't doing well at work, and was having financial difficulties.

Addressing Chia in his livestream, Wang Lei urged her to return home, and even offered her a job as his assistant or as a customer service officer in his Penang office.

Wang Lei isn't the only one helping the family as the boss of Chia's father has offered RM100,000 for the young woman's return.

According to China Press, Chia's family last saw her on April 5. Her sister-in-law also shared that no one at home suspected anything was amiss when she left the house that day.

Chia's car was later located by members of the public, but the young woman was nowhere to be seen.

On Sunday, her boyfriend also posted an Instagram story asking netizens for information regarding her whereabouts. He also reminded those who called in to not be money-minded as "a life is at stake."

