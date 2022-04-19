Wang Lei in war of words with Malaysian livestreamers over reward money for missing woman, Jack Neo gets involved

Sometimes, things don't turn out the way as expected despite the good intentions.

Local getai veteran and livestreamer Wang Lei recently stepped on the toes of several Malaysian livestreamers who took issue with the 61-year-old's actions.

It all started on April 9 when Wang Lei announced on Facebook Live that he was offering a cash reward of RM150,000 (S$47,800) to anyone who has news of the whereabouts of Chia Min Yong, who has been missing since April 5.

During his impassioned plea to his viewers to help locate the missing Malaysian woman, Wang Lei said he was jeopardising his own safety by offering such a huge sum of money.

"If [Chia] has really been kidnapped by someone, have I offended the kidnappers? Won't it be very dangerous for me if I go to Malaysia? What if they let her go and kidnap me instead? I'm older so I'm easier to catch," he said.

His comments regarding Malaysia's safety offended some people.

A Malaysian livestreamer who goes by the handle Happy Boss Live accused Wang Lei of using Chia's case to create publicity for the latter's livestream sales.

Another livestreamer Sunny Seow took issue with Wang Lei's comments about his country's safety, and asked him not to paint Malaysia in such a bad light.

He said in a video posted on April 11: "Can you please don't make Malaysia out to be such a dangerous place? What do you mean when you say that you'll get killed or kidnapped when you cross the border?"

He added: "Malaysia is a very safe country, don't say these things and give the rest of the world the impression that bandits run the place. This isn't right."

Responding to Sunny, Wang Lei said during his livestream on April 14 that he did not make such a comment. He also criticised the naysayers, asking them if they have ever lent a helping hand to anyone.

Three days later, he announced on Facebook that he would increase the reward money to RM400,000 in hopes that Chia would be able to return home to her parents. Wang Lei clarified that the additional money came from members of the public who wanted to help the Chia family.

A third livestreamer Jaguar Lim then pointed out a potential danger in offering money as a reward for finding Chia.

"What if the person that gets the money is an associate of the kidnappers, or someone that the kidnappers sent? This will empower them financially; does that mean they will kidnap more people?"

Some netizens agreed with Jaguar, and left similar comments on Wang Lei's livestreams.

"Brother Wang Lei, I can't deny that you have good intentions. But I believe that there is a limit when helping others. Different problems require the appropriate solutions." PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

"Brother Wang Lei, it's good that you want to fork out RM400,000, but you shouldn't announce it like that. You could quietly give the money to the victim's family and let them handle the situation. Would the kidnappers really ask you to transfer the money into their account? Would they be so stupid to let the police track down their account and get caught?" PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

In light of the backlash that Wang Lei received, director Jack Neo took to Facebook Live on Monday (April 18) night to vouch for the former's character.

The 62-year-old said that he has known Wang Lei for many years and described him as someone who is very righteous.

Jack explained that Wang Lei has to widely publicise his acts of charity because the money comes from well-meaning donors.

"If he doesn't make it very high-profile, his donors might think he pocketed their money," he said.

"When he was doing this act of charity, I don't think he thought much about other problems [that might arise from this]."

"Wang Lei is a very simple-minded person, when he sets his mind to doing something, he doesn't care about anything else or who he might offend."

Jack also stated that he isn't afraid to put Wang Lei in his place if he needs to.

claudiatan@asiaone.com