'I want to leave a beautiful memory of them': Jack Neo's parents cameo in new CNY movie I Want To Be Boss

Wedding bells rang at Trinity Methodist Church yesterday afternoon (Nov 12) as couples renewed their vows — but it was all for a scene in local director Jack Neo's upcoming movie, I Want To Be Boss.

Among them, however, was an actual couple who have been married for more than six decades — Jack's very own parents.

"I want to leave a beautiful memory of them in the movie," the 64-year-old actor-director told local media on the set. His mum, 86, was dressed in a white wedding gown with tulle sleeves, while Jack's father, 91, looked sharp in a black suit with a matching bowtie.

Jack added: "I especially requested that my mum put on a wedding dress today for this scene, because the first time they wore their wedding outfits, I only got to see them in photos. I can see them now."

I Want To Be Boss centres around restaurant employer-turned-owner Dongnan (Henry Thia), his wife Nan Shao (Aileen Tan) and their family in a futuristic Singapore, where artificial intelligence (AI) robots have become an integral part of people's lives. Dongnan owns an AI robot Ling Ling (Patricia Mok), which helps to ease household pressures, including household chores and serves as a mediator for him and his wife.

However, AI technology becomes Dongnan's downfall, after his apprentice steals his secret recipes and frames him for it. Through a series of events, including a family crisis, Dongnan learns the importance of hard work, honesty and forgiveness.

Jack also told local media that he has plans to organise a vow renewal ceremony for members of his walking group Pa Pa Zou next January.

"I have always wanted to do this… I think it's meaningful because I have seen a lot of elderly couples going for walks with [Pa Pa Zou] while holding hands and was very touched by it," he shared, adding that his wife Irene Kng had agreed to join him and more information will be announced soon.

Aileen Tan wants to hold wedding during silver or golden anniversary

Another woman in white at the church was lead actress Aileen, who wore a mid-sleeved wedding gown to film the scene where her character and Henry's renew their wedding vows.

"I am very excited today. This wedding gown was chosen by [her character] Nan Shao, but I wouldn't have chosen a design like this as I would prefer a backless wedding dress," she laughed, adding that she had been on set since 8.30am to prepare for the scene.

The 58-year-old veteran actress also revealed more about her personal life, sharing that she never held a wedding ceremony when she married her husband, Hong Kong director Gerald Lee, in 2002.

"We felt that it might be quite troublesome, such as having to wake up early to put on makeup. But as I grew older and thought about it, I told my husband that perhaps when we celebrate our silver or golden anniversary, we should really hold one," she said.

'I'll take it one day at a time'

Dongnan also marks Henry's first lead role since he announced his semi-retirement in April.

When asked how he felt about playing a leading role now, he told AsiaOne: "It's quite stressful, but I'll take it one day at a time."

Jack also shared that he decided to cast Henry, 72, for the role because he is "the funniest comedian in Singapore".

"We are always laughing during filming, because even when he has NG (no-good) takes, they are the punchlines... He is one of the few comedians in Singapore who jokes with a straight face and is comedic just by standing there," he said.

He also acknowledged that it's not easy for Henry to perform at his age, as he "forgets things easily", but the other actors have been helping him with his lines so there are no problems. To this, Henry also expressed his gratitude to Aileen and Patricia for their help.

Aileen added: "Jack is very patient and Henry is also very hardworking. For him to play a lead role at his age, it's not easy as he has to stay up late for filming.

"But I think it's a milestone for him and the movie will be a good memory for everyone."

I Want To Be Boss also stars Yang Guang Ke Le, Jae Liew, Maxi Lim, Dawn Yeoh, Zhang Shuifa and Terence Cao and will be released during the Chinese New Year period next year.

