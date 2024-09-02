'If you want to shower, you shower': Mark Lee recalls spooky incident in Australia hotel bathroom

More than two decades ago, local actor-host Mark Lee was in Australia to film the Mediacorp travel infotainment show One Fun Day (2002) looking for the best shopping deals and new adventures in the land down under.

While he and host Dasmond Koh had an interesting and adventurous trip on screen, the same could not be said for his hotel lodgings, where he was given an individual room for two nights.

In an interview with AsiaOne recently, the 55-year-old shared that on the first night, he used the standing shower, which was located in a cubicle separate from the bathtub, and went to bed.

''I was sleeping when I heard someone showering in the bathroom," Mark said.

Thinking that the noise was from next door where a cameraman colleague was staying and that he might have accidentally left the tap on, he called him.

"He told me, 'I haven't taken a shower, I also never turned on the faucet,'" Mark recounted.

Plucking up his courage, Mark walked towards his bathroom and that was when the sound of running water stopped. As he entered it, he saw something strange.

"The bathtub was wet," he said, adding it was then that he knew "something was wrong".

Ignoring the strange occurrence, he went back to bed and heard the sound of running water again.

"That was when I used my English and said, 'You want to shower, you shower. I am just here to work for three days and two nights. You don't come and disturb me. If you want to shower, you shower,'" Mark shared with us.

He added that while he was spooked by the experience, he did manage to get some sleep after that. He also believed that he still heard the sound of water running while he was asleep.

"When I woke up the next day, I thought to myself, 'Am I going to the bathroom to brush my teeth? What if I really see it?'" he recounted.

Summoning his courage again, he went to the bathroom to take a look and found that the bathtub was still wet.

"I didn't dare to brush my teeth there. I quickly changed and went out to work," Mark shared.

Despite the horrifying experience on the first night, Mark said that nothing happened on his second night there.

Mark shared this chilling experience with us while promoting the latest season of Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Job Haunting III, where he plays himself hosting a radio show together with Mr Zhou (Dennis Chew), Marcus Chin (as himself) and Lina Tan (as herself).

In his segment, he commences filming without praying first in an abandoned amusement park as he doesn't believe in the supernatural. As Mr Zhou, who has the ability to see spirits, warns him to look for a master, they get into a verbal spat.

One night while out, he sees a young girl who refuses to leave him alone.

We also spoke to Marcus, who shared that while he hasn't had a spooky encounter before, he has heard of strange happenings from his friends.

"There were some singers who spoke 'nonsense' during getai on the seventh lunar month, and fell from the stage. Nobody pushed them, they were on the stage alone," the 70-year-old shared, adding that the accident happened more than a decade ago and the singer had suffered a sprained ankle then.

"Some things are very powerful," he added.

Full episodes of Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Job Haunting III are now available on Mewatch. It will also air every Monday at 10.30pm on Channel 8.

