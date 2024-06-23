'I wanted to share with them': Bryan Wong cooks nasi lemak, spends 6 hours delivering to 10 fans on Hari Raya Haji

Fans of local host-actor Bryan Wong were in for a treat recently when he personally delivered nasi lemak that he had cooked to them.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News published on Saturday (June 22), the 53-year-old said that he did an Instagram livestream recently of him preparing sambal chilli as he was going to cook nasi lemak for Hari Raya Haji, which fell on June 17.

"Unexpectedly, netizens commented that they could only look at my cooking without trying it, so I wanted to share with them and decided to ask some questions during my livestream. Those who answered correctly would get to eat," said Bryan.

On the day of the public holiday, Bryan started preparing the nasi lemak at 6.30am and spent six hours delivering them to 10 of his fans in locations including Bedok, Sengkang, Hougang and Punggol.

He also uploaded an Instagram Reel on the same day, recording his journey and interactions with them.

Naturally, they were overjoyed when they saw Bryan as he handed them the packages, each of which contained coconut rice, a freshly fried drumstick and egg omelette, along with crispy anchovies, a slice of cucumber and sambal chilli.

Bryan told the Chinese daily that his biggest takeaway was meeting fans who have supported him for a long time, some of whom he had interacted with during the Covid-19 pandemic. He felt that it was a rare opportunity to be able to finally see them in person.

He also shared that he is confident in his cooking skills, adding that his friends and family enjoy the dishes he whips up, including steak, pasta, curry chicken and Hainanese chicken rice.

When asked if he had considered expanding his career to the food and beverage industry, Bryan said: "I want to open a small restaurant, providing high-quality services, delicious food and a happy atmosphere. I would be the chef and leader. That's my lifelong dream."

