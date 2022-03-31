The Wanted's Tom Parker dies at 33 after battle with brain cancer

Tom Parker has died at the age of 33.

The pop star- best known as a member of boyband The Wanted - lost his battle with brain cancer on Wednesday (March 30), his wife Kelsey has announced.

Kelsey wrote on Instagram: It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."

The Glad You Came hitmaker - who has daughter Aurelia, two, and son Bodhi, eighteen months, with his wife - first announced he had been diagnosed with inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma back in October 2020.

Kelsey added: We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you."

Tom first found fame back in 2009 alongside members Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, and Nathan Sykes and as part of The Wanted and sold more than 12 million records worldwide.

The band reunited towards the end of 2021 for a special Stand Up 2 Cancer concert at the Royal Albert Hall alongside the likes of McFly, Ed Sheeran and Sigrid before reuniting for a Greatest Hits tour which stopped at arenas around the UK and ended just weeks ago.

His death comes just days after the tragic pop star announced he was working on a memoir which was due for release this July.

ALSO READ: The Wanted singer Tom Parker, 32, diagnosed with terminal brain tumour

In a caption alongside the Instagram post, he revealed: 'Hi, I'm Tom Parker, a lot of you know me as one fifth of The Wanted, but I am also a father, a husband, and a son, that's battling brain cancer.

"My book, coming this July, is not about dying: It's a book about living. It's a book about finding hope in whatever situation you're dealt, and living your best life no matter what."