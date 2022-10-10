Warner Bros backs Ezra Miller as troubled star returns for The Flash reshoots

After multiple run-ins with the law, it seems The Flash star Ezra Miller is back on set. According to The Wrap, the embattled actor has returned to do reshoots for the standalone superhero film following an apology for their recent behaviour.

The outlet reports that Miller and their agent had met with the heads of Warner Bros in a "very positive" meeting about the future of The Flash back in August. Inside sources have claimed that the movie has been testing positively, giving Warner Bros a compelling reason to carry on with the project.

The news comes after Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont, arrested twice for assault in Hawaii and accused of other serious misconduct, including throwing a chair at a woman and grooming minors. The actor drew nationwide attention when they abruptly deleted their Instagram account and seemingly vanished, only to surface in August with the confirmation that they are suffering from mental health issues.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," said Miller. "I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Warner Bros hasn't deviated from its plans to release The Flash in 2023. Inspired by the landmark comic Flashpoint, the movie will see the speedster travel across various multiverses, encountering other versions of himself, as well as another iteration of Supergirl from an alternate timeline.