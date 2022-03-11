Warner Bros shifts release dates for Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and more

DC fans brace yourselves. Warner Bros has announced a slew of delays and shifts for multiple films, including the highly anticipated Black Adam movie starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, The Flash, DC League of Super-Pets and the sequels to Aquaman and Shazam.
Black Adam has been pushed back from July to Oct 21, 2022, whilst DC League of Super-Pets has moved from its May release to July 29, 2022. Aquaman 2 has moved from December 2022 to March 17, 2023, and The Flash is now slated for June 23, 2023, instead of a November 2022 release.
Shazam: Fury of the Gods was fortunately moved up. The movie is now premiering on Dec 16, 2022, instead of mid-2023.
Johnson was the first to break the news. The actor revealed that Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets (both of which he stars in) were delayed on his Instagram.
Other movies that have been shifted on Warner Bros' slate include Timothee Chalamet's Wonka which is now premiering on Dec 15, 2023, instead of March 2023. Jason Statham’s MEG 2 is now slated for Aug 4, 2023.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.