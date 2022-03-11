Warner Bros shifts release dates for Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and more

DC fans brace yourselves. Warner Bros has announced a slew of delays and shifts for multiple films, including the highly anticipated Black Adam movie starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, The Flash, DC League of Super-Pets and the sequels to Aquaman and Shazam.

Black Adam has been pushed back from July to Oct 21, 2022, whilst DC League of Super-Pets has moved from its May release to July 29, 2022. Aquaman 2 has moved from December 2022 to March 17, 2023, and The Flash is now slated for June 23, 2023, instead of a November 2022 release.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods was fortunately moved up. The movie is now premiering on Dec 16, 2022, instead of mid-2023.