Warner Bros was eyeing Crisis On Infinite Earths movie endgame before Discovery takeover

Walter Hamada, DC Films president, was reportedly planning a Crisis On Infinite Earths movie. The comic book adaptation was part of Hamada’s plan to release three or four DC films a year and would have featured characters like Flash and Supergirl (via THR).

Unfortunately, Hamada’s plan didn’t come to fruition as Warner Bros’ recent sale to Discovery has changed the course for DC content. Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav now has a new plan of his own for DC – a plan that includes cancelling Batgirland adopting a 10-year plan just like the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ALSO READ: Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary for stealing alcohol in Vermont

Earlier this month, Hamada almost quit as DC Films President following the Batgirl cancellation but agreed to stay with the studio until Black Adam‘s release on Oct 21.

It is likely that Zaslav’s plan will not include a Crisis On Infinite Earths movie.

The comic for Crisis On Infinite Earths was first published in 1985 and ran for twelve issues. It would later receive two more entries, Infinite Crisis and Final Crisis, making the series a trilogy. It served as inspiration for the CW’s Arrowverse crossover event series, Crisis On Infinite Earths which saw Arrow, Superman, Black Lightning, and more join together.