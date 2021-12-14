Watch an epic Thai recreation of Shang-chi fight scenes… with masking tape rings

Limitations breed creativity.

This maxim is exemplified to the fullest with the simultaneously hilarious and impressive budget parody of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings by OVERACT, a Thai YouTube channel that boasts jaw-dropping visual effects and video editing.

In this parody, instead of the ten rings, there are rolls of masking tape. The masking tape rolls were modelled in 3D in order to allow for them to fly around telekinetically.

The fight between Shang-Chi (played by Simu Liu) and his father, Wenwu (played by Tony Leung) is recreated faithfully, and a side-by-side comparison shows just how close the parody is to the original.

From the camera angles to the choreography of the action, the parody hews closely to the actual movie. Even the actors' clothes match up!

Making budget parodies is really an art form, with the painstaking amount of work and sheer attention to detail required.

The blend of comedy and action also makes these videos charming and endearing in their own unique way. It's no wonder the channel built up such a strong following on YouTube.

PHOTO: YouTube/OVERACT

ALSO READ: Marvel's Shang-Chi, Eternals and Black Widow top Google Trends 2021 in Singapore

This article was first published in Geek Culture.