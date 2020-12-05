Watch the highlights: JJ Lin makes surprise collaboration with Jay Chou in online charity concert

As if superstars Andy Lau and Jay Chou weren't enough to send Mandopop fans into a frenzy, last night's (May 11) online charity concert to thank nurses and commemorate International Nurses Day threw in another surprise.

Homegrown singer-songwriter JJ Lin made an unannounced appearance during Jay's segment, performing two songs, Fragrance of Rice and Stay With You, together. But you'll be forgiven if you missed it; the duo appeared only close to four hours into the 274-minute-long livestream concert.

So, we have picked out their performance — as well as others from the night's biggest stars — for you to watch here.

ALSO READ: Watch tonight: Andy Lau, Jay Chou in livestream concert, with appearances from Stefanie Sun, Fish Leong

Jay Chou, with surprise appearance by JJ Lin

Andy Lau

Gigi Leung

Terry Lin

Jam Hsiao

Angela Chang

Stefanie Sun

Fish Leong

Wu Bai

Karen Mok

If you're still keen to watch the full livestream, here's an easier format to watch:

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com