Watch tonight: Andy Lau, Jay Chou in livestream concert, with appearances from Stefanie Sun, Fish Leong

To thank the angels in white and commemorate International Nurses Day tomorrow (May 12), a bevy of Mandopop superstars will be appearing in a livestream concert tonight (May 11) at 7.30pm.

Leading the star-studded list of performers are Hong Kong Heavenly King Andy Lau, Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jay Chou, Gigi Leung, Karen Mok, Angela Chang, Jam Hsiao, and Terry Lin.

Other celebrities will also make an appearance with messages of encouragement, and they include homegrown singer Stefanie Sun, Fish Leong, and Wu Bai.

The livestream will be broadcast on Sina Entertainment's Yizhibo page, and People's Daily Yizhibo page. Funds raised will be donated to medical personnel and children of Covid-19 frontliners for their educational needs.

