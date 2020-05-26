Watch Mayday's concert livestream on May 31

Who says 2020 is cancelled?

The month of May is going out with a bang because Taiwanese band Mayday just announced their online concert.

In a Facebook post yesterday (May 25), it was revealed that Mayday will be having a one-night only concert livestream on May 31 at 8pm.

Titled Live in the Sky, the concert will be broadcast in "every city" and "every time zone", with a synchronised global launch.

The post was accompanied by a video announcement of clips from Mayday's concerts.

Apart from the time and date, there were no further details announced so it's still unclear which platform the concert will be available on.

But if you're looking to see them in person, then their upcoming concert tour Just Rock It will be your best bet. As part of the tour, Mayday will be performing in Singapore for one night only on Aug 30 later this year.

