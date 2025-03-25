'We have experienced first-hand the power of cinema': Filmgarde Cineplexes announces closure after 18 years

Filmgarde Cineplexes have closed their last location at Leisure Park Kallang.

They wrote on social media today (March 25): "It has been a wonderful 18 years and it is finally time for us to dim the lights. Thank you for being part of our cinematic journey. We will see you again."

They added a quote from the 1998 film The Truman Show: "In case I don't see ya, good morning, good evening and good night!"

The independent cinema, founded in 2007 and describing themselves as providing an "interesting and quality alternative to the current local movie exhibiting scene", previously shuttered their Bugis+ and Century Square theatres in 2022.

In their caption, Filmgarde Cineplexes reminisced about their journey "marked by non-stop learning, countless memorable occasions" and moments of pride, such as being the only cinema in Singapore to screen Oscar-winning film Roma (2018) with its director Alfonso Cuaron present.

They thanked their team, audiences and partners for "believing in [them], for holding [their] hands and for embracing [them] and [their] little cinemas", and lauded the international and local film communities.

"Over the past 18 years, we have experienced first-hand the power of cinema as we laughed, cried, shuddered, wondered and celebrated with you over the thousands of wonderful films that have come onto our screens," they added.

"The cinematic experience at its best, can be cathartic and magical, and it is our hope that future generations of Singaporeans will continue to walk into the cinemas to feel this for themselves, and to encourage Singapore talent to keep making films, one step at a time."

Filmgarde Cineplexes also hinted at a possible future for the brand, adding that they will "embark on a new chapter of development and adventure" while still keeping their focus on film and culture intact, and asked for audiences to stay tuned.

This follows the closing of Cathay Cineplexes' West Mall outlet last month, the latest over the last few years after their AMK Hub, Orchard Cineleisure, the Cathay and Parkway Parade cinemas.

Just days before the closure, Cathay Cineplexes announced a voucher deal valid until Dec 31 which allows movie-goers to enjoy 10 movies and 10 popcorn sets with drinks for just $100 (U.P. $223).

The voucher set will be available for purchase until March 31.

