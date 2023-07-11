'We love you Coco, and everybody who suffers from depression': Black Eyed Peas, who performed at Coco Lee's wedding, pay tribute at concert

Mandopop is not the only world paying tribute to Coco Lee.

Hip-hop group Black Eyed Peas sang Where is the Love?, one of their most popular songs, at their London concert on July 7 and dedicated it to the pop diva, who died on July 5 aged 48.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCziFQY0gc8[/embed]

Against a dazzling background illuminated by handphone torches, lead singer Will.i.am said: "Coco Lee, we love you wherever you are. We bless your spirit, we pray for your spirit, your destination and your journey. Whatever was hurting you, we pray that your spirit is free."

The 48-year-old continued to emphasise the importance of mental health and gave advice on how we can play a part.

"If you know someone who is going through dark and hard times, don't take that lightly, mental health is no joke. Love is the only way to help people out of their suffering.

"Love them, appreciate them, have empathy and patience for people who are going through hard and difficult times. If you can't be there for them, call out for somebody who could be there for them."

He ended his tribute with another declaration of love.

"We love you Coco, and all those people out there suffering from anxiety, panic and depression, you are not alone. We love you.

"We will go to Asia, and Coco will be singing this song with us."

Coco was reportedly on close terms with Will.i.am.

Black Eyed Peas performed at Coco's wedding in October 2011, and Coco also joined them on stage to sing Where is the Love? at one of the group's concerts.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlsXsSn7src[/embed]

While it was initially reported that Coco took her own life, latest reports suggest it might not have been so.

Her showbiz career spanned 30 years, and she released numerous albums and multiple popular classics like Do You Want My Love, Reflection and A Love Before Time. She was also the first Chinese singer to break into the American market, with Do You Want My Love charting number four on Billboard Hot Dance Breakouts in 1999.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELRBWkmw8_c[/embed]

