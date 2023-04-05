The Weasleys are here: Harry Potter stars shoot travel show in Singapore

Get ready for a blast from the past, because the Weasley twins from the Harry Potter movies have reunited with their dad right here in Singapore.

On Monday (April 3), British actors James and Oliver Phelps shared on their respective Instagram accounts that they were in Singapore to shoot an episode for their travel show Fantastic Friends.

Joining the twins, 37, was their onscreen "papa, I mean Mark Williams", as Oliver put it in his post.

He added: "We had so much fun in this brilliant destination. The food, the culture, the laughs — all brilliant."

A series of photos shows the twins and Mark at various locations in Singapore, trying out activities including 'pulling' teh tarik, participating in a lion dance and going out to sea on a yacht.

James shared a photo of himself with a lion dance puppet, writing: "Just taking my lion for a walk... Fantastic Friends season two is well underway, we've had a great time in Singapore with our onscreen Dad - Mark Williams. Lots of laughs as always. This season is going to be wicked!"

James and Oliver played the beloved redhead twins Fred and George respectively, older brothers to Ron Weasley, with Mark playing their dad Arthur.

While the twins are easily recognisable despite being natural brunettes, Mark at 63 looks very different from his time in the Harry Potter franchise as he rocks white hair.

Fantastic Friends sees James and Oliver "travel the globe to meet spellbinding guests, explore enchanting cities and take on phenomenal challenges, while managing all kinds of mischief along the way".

The Singapore episode isn't the only time they've had a Harry Potter cast reunion, with the twins reuniting with Bonnie Wright (their onscreen sister Ginny) in Iceland, Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) in her hometown in Ireland and Luke Youngblood (Lee Jordan) in Dubai.

They've also gone on adventures with actors Maisie Williams, Sophie Skelton and Haley Joel Osment.

The downsides of travelling.

PHOTO: Instagram/James Phelps

This isn't the twins' first time in Singapore either, as a fan on Oliver's post reminisced about meeting them.

They wrote: "Had the pleasure of meeting the twins many years back at the preview of the Harry Potter exhibition at ArtScience Museum (held in 2012). Glad you are having fun in Singapore!"

Other locals seemed shocked that the actors were in Singapore at all, wishing they could run into them.

"Singapore is not small enough, I wasn't able to see the Weasley twins," one fan wrote in dismay.

Several other users, delighted to see Mark, asked as a throwback to his role as Arthur whether he had learnt the function of a rubber duck yet.

“Tell me, what exactly is the function of a rubber duck?” – Arthur Weasley pic.twitter.com/7808L7A5wB — Harry Potter World (@PotterWorldUK) August 4, 2017

ALSO READ: 'Did he give them 1 of the 10 rings?' Grandmas run into Tony Leung at Gardens by the Bay

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.