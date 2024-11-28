The Weeknd to release new album in January

The Weeknd is set to release his new album Hurry Up Tomorrow on January 24, 2025.

The final instalment of his trilogy — which follows 2020's After Hours and 2022's Dawn FM — is set to land early next year followed by a one-of performance at the Rose Bowl stadium in Los Angeles on January 25.

So far, fans have heard three singles from the collection: Dancing in the Flames, São Paulo featuring Anitta and Timeless with Playboi Carti.

The Weeknd — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — also has a psychological thriller film on the way of the same name, which he will star in alongside Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan.

The Weeknd has already delved into acting; having made a cameo as himself in 2019's Uncut Gems and directing and starring in the 2023 HBO series The Idol.

The Blinding Lights hitmaker has scored the movie with Daniel Lopatin, while Trey Edward Shults is listed as the director.

