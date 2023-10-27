'My weight once soared to 126kg': Dongfang Billy documents recovery after 3 surgeries in 3 years

Dongfang Billy, also known as Billy Wang, was well-known among the aunties in Singapore in the early to mid-2000s with his frequent appearances on television and radio.

Although the former radio DJ and health and fitness guru has been mostly out of the spotlight after his leukaemia relapsed in 2008, Billy still posts on his Facebook page from time to time, sharing events that he had participated in and his daily life.

The 59-year-old updated his health status on Oct 23, revealing that he underwent three surgeries within three years to fix the meniscus in his left leg, a retinal detachment in his right eye, and a herniated disc.

He said in his vlog: "I am a practitioner of stretching. Due to my medication, my metabolism rate has reached zero. I eat very little, but I am still fat. All the fat surrounds my internal organs and it hurts every time I do stretching. It hurts even more when I reach the right position."

Despite that, he remained positive and has embarked on a 60-day recovery plan — with the first day on Oct 23 — where he posts updates of his workout through daily vlogs.

"No matter how many times I have to undergo surgery, I continue to move forward, as every workout is a precious gift to life," he wrote in his post.

On the second day of his vlog, Billy wrote: "Back in June, when I was under medication, my weight soared to 126kg."

He added that he has since had a weight loss and weighs 101kg now.

Billy was also seen to face some difficulties during stretching exercises and shared that he can't bend over properly while doing stretches in a sitting position.

"It was something that I have not faced in 20 to 30 years," he added.

Billy shared in his fourth vlog, which was posted yesterday (Oct 26), that he felt his condition has further improved.

He said: "My feelings are different as the days pass, because I faced them during the most difficult period. I really hope that I can go back to how I was 10 to 20 years ago, but is it really possible? When I squatted down, I realised that I was not shaking as much as yesterday."

At the end of the vlog, Billy was seen doing weight-lifting. He said to restore muscle balance and strength, there is no other way but to keep practising.

"I believe I can do it," he added.

ALSO READ: No nude or sex scenes: Peter Yu wants to try all roles offered but with exceptions

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.