The weird, wild and wonderful: 12 outfits that stunned us at Weibo Night, TVB Anniversary Awards and the Emmys

Awards season is upon us, with China's Weibo Night held on Jan 13, Hong Kong's TVB Anniversary Awards on Jan 14, and the Television Academy's Emmy Awards the following night.

Some celebrities left us stunned with their gorgeous outfits while others had us questioning their choices.

Here are 12 outfits that caught our eye.

1. Zhao Lusi

Zhao Lusi put Cruella de Vil to shame with her eye-catching black-and-white Atelier Versace Spring 2023 gown.

The emcee joked how her polka-dot dress looked like a cow and the Chinese actress, 25, had us laughing after she remarked how people said she resembled a "spotted dog".

2. Li Landi

Li Landi, 24, looked like she stepped out of a fantasy film in her midnight blue-and-silver gown from Ziad Nakad's Fall/Winter 2023 collection at Weibo Night.

The corset reminded us of Disney's Maleficent with its spiky branch-like look giving off a dark queen vibe.

3. Zhang Yuxi

Our favourite gown at Weibo Night had to be from Zhang Yuxi.

Exuding a mysterious and enchanting aura, the 32-year-old looked stunning in her detailed white dress from Vietnamese boutique Joli Poli, looking straight out of a horror movie as she held a candle in the promo photos.

According to Joli Poli's website, the look was inspired by Egyptian goddesses. With her jet-black hair, straight fringe and snake details on her heels, we can also see her embodying Cleopatra.

4. Xu Ruohan

Xu Ruohan also donned a Joli Poli gown at the event and hers was said to be inspired by Greek goddesses.

We could definitely see that in the photos the 25-year-old Chinese actress posted as she flaunted her flowy white gown with gold bustier and details against a rustic background.

Tied together with simple yet elegant jewellery, Ruohan looked absolutely gorgeous.

5. Joseph Zeng

Chinese actor-singer Joseph Zeng, 26, had us worrying about the guests next to him at Weibo Night as he walked the red carpet with a stiff black scarf extending in a flowing design past his shoulders.

Our concerns were proven valid after netizens found that his scarf almost poked the red carpet host.

Unique, but at what cost?

6. Esther Yu

Esther Yu's unexpected outfit from Viktor & Rolf stood out to us.

The pink tulle skirt with black lace the 28-year-old had on was adorable but the complicated corset looked a little mismatched, in our opinion.

Nevertheless, she still looked like a doll.

7. Gulnezer Bextiyar

We couldn't leave out Gulnezer Bextiyar, who made a daring choice with her sequined dark blue dress from Georges Hobeika's Fall 2022 collection at Weibo Night.

With a large cutout down the middle on the top and a slit up to her thigh in the long skirt, we thought the 31-year-old looked bold and beautiful.

8. Gigi Yim

Gigi Yim's outfit at the TVB Anniversary Awards was definitely a bold decision, albeit somewhat questionable.

The 18-year-old's long white dress shirt was left unbuttoned, revealing black bands, a bright red asymmetrical ruffled skirt and matching red pantyhose leggings.

Her look had netizens divided and we aren't too sure how we feel either.

9. Roxanne Ho

Who says you can't wear denim on the red carpet? Just add sequins.

Host and Miss Hong Kong 2020 finalist Roxanne Ho, 27, rocked this Rick Owens dress on the TVB Anniversary Awards red carpet with a high waist and cutout in the front.

We loved how the dress wrapped around her body and accentuated her figure.

10. Aubrey Plaza

Kraft sliced cheese, a human post-it note… the memes from Aubrey Plaza's Loewe outfit at the Emmys were endless.

The light yellow dress would have looked a little plain if not for the large square piece stuck on her chest with what looked like a giant sewing needle.

The 39-year-old even shared one such meme on her Instagram post.

"I'm sorry. I can't. Don't hate me," said the Sex & the City quote edited onto the square part of her dress, a throwback to the letter Carrie Bradshaw received when her boyfriend Jack Berger broke up with her.

11. Suki Waterhouse

Being pregnant didn't stop Suki Waterhouse from putting on a striking red Valentino gown.

While others may try to hide their baby bumps, the 32-year-old actress accentuated her curves with the sides and back cut out and a bow right below her tummy.

Though we appreciate the sentiment, the cutout makes the top half of the gown look a bit like an apron and doesn't match the vibe of the bow and puffy skirt, making the dress look too busy.

12. Simona Tabasco

It felt right to wrap up the list with Simona Tabasco at the Emmys.

The 29-year-old's colourful outfit looked like a scrapbook come to life and we adore the details. Photo cutouts of flowers were "pasted" together to form the dress, creating an illusion effect.

The dress was a custom design by Marni inspired by their creative director Francesco Risso's Spring 2024 collection.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

