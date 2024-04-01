Welcoming a 'third party' after 7 years: Ex-actor Kang Chengxi and wife announce pregnancy

Former actor Kang Chengxi and his flight attendant wife Amy See are facing the "seven-year itch" and there's now a "third party" in the marriage.

But while it might be a crisis for others, the 39-year-old and his wife's relationship is growing stronger — because they are welcoming a new life together.

The couple, who married last December, announced the good news in a joint Instagram (IG) post yesterday (March 31).

See wrote in the post: "Seven-year itch, whose third party is coming? … Will it be Chengxi's sweet little girl, or my handsome boy?

"Welcome to our family, choosing us to be your daddy and mummy."

Accompanying the post are reels of their baby's ultrasounds.

Local artistes and netizens congratulated the couple in the comments section of their post.

In an IG Story yesterday, Chengxi shared a photo of three pregnancy tests, including one which had no labels and showed two lines.

He wrote: "The reason why I said, 'Wah! You got Covid-19?' Because Amy showed me this middle one!"

See responded to his IG Story: "Wahaha! Forgive you. First time being a dad."

Chengxi, who left showbiz around 2008, married See in a star-studded wedding last December after dating for over six years. They met while he was a flight attendant.

Chengxi now runs Facebook sales livestream business Ichigo.sg with TV host Pornsak, actor Shane Pow and former Mediacorp actor Zhang Zhengxuan, previously known as Zhang Zhenhuan.

ALSO READ: Tanya Chua won't do 'old people exercises', is learning gymnastics at 49

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.