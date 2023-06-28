'Were you on the moon for 3 years?' Ya Hui Covid-positive for the 1st time

While Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency, there are some unlucky souls who are catching the virus for the first time – one of them being Singaporean actress Ya Hui.

"After running away for three years, I still can't escape..." lamented the 36-year-old actress in an Instagram post on Wednesday (June 28), showing her positive Covid-19 test result.

While many celebrities such as Priscelia Chan, Dennis Chew, Christopher Lee and more took to the comments section to send Ya Hui their well wishes, others took the chance to pull her leg.

"First time?! Were you on the moon for three years?" joked local actor Romeo Tan.

"Could it be that the past three years of kits were expired?" teased Mediacorp host Seow Sinnee, adding a laughing emoji.

One F&B business, however, did not let the opportunity to promote its products pass it by. Tagging Ya Hui in the comments, the brand offered to send the actress some coconut water, a drink believed to help with Covid-19 symptoms, for free.

Ya Hui joined Mediacorp fresh out of junior college after becoming one of the runner-ups at the Star Search talent scouting competition in 2007.

Though she left the broadcaster in February this year, the star stated that she's not quitting her acting career.

"A lot of people think if you leave the company, it means you're leaving the industry. They don't realise that I'm simply leaving the talent management agency," she clarified on radio DJ Kenneth Chung's podcast Kunversations last month.

"When I was filming recently, people told me it was a pity I wasn't going to act anymore. I will continue to act. I just don't have a company to manage me anymore."

Ya Hui is currently a freelancer and the new face of Pokka Coffee.

