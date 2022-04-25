'What can I give in return?' Quan Yi Fong cries as she feels the pressure after Best Programme Host win at Star Awards 2022

She was composed as she delivered her acceptance speech for her Best Programme Host award at Star Awards 2022 last night (April 24).

Predictably, Yi Fong, 48, snagged the trophy for her popular celebrity talk show Hear U Out. However, once she was backstage, the veteran TV host couldn't stop the tears from flowing and was visibly emotional.

When asked by AsiaOne why she was so emotional, Yi Fong, 48, shared: "I feel the pressure."

She shared that she was afraid of not being able to meet the audience's expectations.

"People may think that I've been quite lazy recently because I haven't been in the public eye... but it's actually because a lot of shows have been disrupted by the pandemic."

Yi Fong added that she was stuck in Beijing for 11 months after accompanying her daughter there as she was unable to secure a flight ticket back to Singapore.

"Now audiences have very high hopes for me, does that mean I need to do even better? But I haven't been able to make up for all the time I've missed, so there's some pressure there."

She said that there's also a certain responsibility that comes with receiving the award.

"It's not just about taking and taking. What can I give in return? This is how I feel now. I should give back even more. It's not about how many awards I can win."

The five-time award winner revealed to local media that she and her team have actually been planning for the third season of Hear U Out.

She explained: "We've been preparing and planning for the third season since three months ago. But because the same production team is involved in the Star Awards, we agreed during a meeting that filming would begin once Star Awards are over — so everything is in the works."

Yifeng also clarified that the third season of Hear U Out was planned before she won Best Programme Host.

"There was always going to be a third season, it's not just because I did well tonight!"

Sadly, Yifeng didn't want to divulge any names of her guests, so we'll just have to stay tuned.

