'What do you want?' Gillian Chung backs away from stranger who approaches her at airport

Hong Kong singer-actress Gillian Chung was left visibly shaken after an encounter with a stranger at Beijing Airport recently.

In a Weibo post on March 26, a fan had posted a clip of the encounter when they welcomed Gillian at the airport.

The 43-year-old star, who seemed to have made the trip alone, was waiting for the lift when a stranger who looked to be a man approached her.

The stranger, dressed in a black coat and sporting a close-cropped hairstyle, appeared to reach their hand out towards Gillian, startling the latter as she backs away.

"I am looking for you," the stranger was overheard saying in the clip while standing close to Gillian.

The Hong Kong singer looked shocked and puzzled as she responded with raised eyebrows: "Huh?"

She also asked the person: "Who are you?", to which they responded: "You don't remember me?"

Gillian's fans who were standing next to her while recording the footage seemed to sense something amiss and told the person that they were probably mistaken.

"No, no, no" the person responded repeatedly, refusing to budge from where they were standing.

Appearing unnerved, Gillian proceeds to ask: "Who are you? I don't know you. What do you want?"

When the stranger did not respond, fans continued to tell them to step back.

"You can't say what you want, so don't come over," stated one fan.

When the lift eventually arrives, Gillian gets in alone and waves goodbye to the fans as she exits the situation, still looking dazed and confused.

In the comments section of the post, netizens and fans were concerned about why Gillian was travelling alone.

One of the netizens wrote: "Why is Gillian alone in the middle of the night? Her management company should have no shortage of money! I hope they can pay attention to the safety of their artiste."

"Her company can have someone to pick Gillian up! There was a crowd [of fans] who protected her this time round. How about next time?" another netizen expressed.

While some of them bashed the man's behaviour and for scaring their idol, the fan who shot the footage shared that the "man" is actually a female.

Netizens, however, were collectively thankful that her fans had protected her.

"It's so scary, luckily her fans were around," another netizen wrote.

