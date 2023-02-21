What the hell? Another Hellboy film reboot adapts The Crooked Man

A Hellboy reboot is underway!

Titled Hellboy: The Crooked Man, the movie from Millenium Media will begin production in March. Brian Taylor, who directed the Crank films, has been tapped to direct the film. The creator of the Hellboy comics, Mike Mignola, has also been attached to co-write the script with Chris Golden.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man will be based on the 2008 comic mini-series of the same name. The new film will see Hellboy – a summoned demon turned reluctant hero – and a rookie agent stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia. There, they discover a small community haunted by witches led by a local devil with a troubling connection to our protagonist’s past.

"The Crooked Man is a departure from all previous Hellboy films where Mike Mignola and the creator of the comics will finally shepherd an authentic version of his stories and characters in film form," said Millennium Media’s president Jeffrey Greenstein.

"This is the first in the series of films that will captivate audiences in familiar (and new) ways. Brian Taylor is an expert across the board, and I couldn’t think of a better person to bring this story to life to show our audience this different and original Hellboy slate of films."

No actor has been attached to play the titular character yet. The role was previously played by Ron Perlman in the first 2004 film and its 2008 sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008). David Harbour took on the role in a 2019 reboot that many fans saw as a failure.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.

