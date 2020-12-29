This is what Jesseca Liu wants to do most in 2021

Partying with friends, singing karaoke and travelling without any restrictions – these are things most of us hope to be able to do again next year if the coronavirus pandemic dies down.

But for Singapore-based Malaysian actress Jesseca Liu, all she wants to do is go home.

In an interview with magazine U-Weekly, Jesseca – who is married to fellow actor Jeremy Chan – shared that she used to return to Langkawi once every three or six months on average.

However, because of the pandemic, the last time she was back home was March and it's the longest that she's ever been away from Langkawi.

The 41-year-old had wanted to return home to see her family and settle some matters, but there was no direct flight from Singapore.

The only way back to Langkawi would be to fly first to either Kuala Lumpur or Penang where she would have to serve quarantine, before taking a domestic flight. As both cities have a high number of infections, she decided against going home.

"It feels like a century has passed!" she lamented. "Before we got married, we would alternate between Singapore and Langkawi for Lunar New Year celebrations, and we were meant to be in Langkawi for 2021. We could have had reunion dinner at home, but sadly, it looks like we can only have it through video."

2020 hasn't been all bad though for the actress. Though she couldn't travel, Jesseca shared that she picked up new skills, including shooting and editing videos during the circuit breaker period, as well as cooking.

"I had something to do every day and it was very refreshing," she said, adding "I also learnt how to manage my business remotely and it's like working from a home office."

The couple own several businesses in Langkawi, including six homestays, a spa and a cafe, and they have all been affected because of the pandemic, shared Jesseca.

