'When we meet again, let's take a lot of pictures together': Kim Woo-bin attends fan's funeral, gives 'quite a bit' of condolence money

It's usually fans who travel long distances to meet their idols, but this time it's the other way around.

Yesterday (Aug 27), South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin posted a heartfelt letter on Instagram to thank a longtime fan, known only as Ji-won, who died suddenly recently.

"Dear Ji-won, the purest and the brightest, I went to bid my farewell to you, and now, I finally understand how far and long the trip must have been each time you came to see me for all those years," wrote the 34-year-old.

He attached photos of a view from a plane and a letter from Ji-won.

He continued: "Whenever I'm reminded of your face, with a big smile and asking how I've been, my heart aches a lot. I don't think this is goodbye forever, Ji-won. Wherever you are, I wish you the happiest and the healthiest days."

Expressing his gratitude, he added that he hopes that Ji-won would get to "laugh every day" until they meet again.

"When we meet again, let's take a lot of pictures together and talk about anything and everything. I'll keep you in my thoughts when I work on the shows that you've been looking forward to.

"You'll give me the strength to go on, so please keep looking over me. I'm grateful again and again that I had a fan like you, supporting what I do," he said, adding that they will "surely meet again someday".

'The sincerest condolence'

A woman believed to be Ji-won's younger sister, Ji-soo, commented on Woo-bin's post to thank him for "staying by Ji-won's side" and sending flowers to her.

"To have you come to the funeral was the sincerest condolence you could've given us. My family and I found the strength to go on, thanks to you," wrote Ji-soo.

She added that Ji-won loved him "each and every day of her life" and "must've been happy" to see him "one last time".

She ended her note: "I'm sure Ji-won has found peace now. Thank you so much for coming all the way to see her off despite your busy schedule. Woo-bin, I wish you all the best in your health and all of the work that you do. I hope you stay healthy and happy too."

In a separate comment, Ji-won's parents wrote a message to Woo-bin from Ji-soo's account.

The couple said they were "shattered" when they had to say goodbye to Ji-won "so abruptly", and that the entire family was struggling.

"That's when you sent the flowers and quite a bit of condolence money. Then you came to her funeral, to comfort her and us, too. It made us see how much you treasured Ji-won as your fan," they continued.

They added that the visit made them cry but also made them feel "so much better", and that there was no doubt in their hearts that Ji-won found his "final goodbye to be comforting."

"With your support, Ji-won is off to a much better place now. Thanks to you, we were able to send her off well. We share our deepest gratitude with you. And like Ji-won had been doing all along, we, too, will continue to watch you and root for everything you do. Thank you," said her parents.

'Thank you to Shin Min-ah'

In addition, a man believed to be Ji-won's younger brother thanked not only Woo-bin, but also his girlfriend, actress Shin Min-ah, and their agency AM Entertainment in the comment section.

According to another fan's post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Ji-won died due to a "sudden decline in health" and Woo-bin went all the way to her hometown in Busan to pay his respect.

The fan added that Ji-won's family requested for them to share photos of the flowers sent by AM Entertainment on behalf of Woo-bin and Min-ah.

The writing on the bereavement flowers had both of the actors' names on them.

