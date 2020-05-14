Where did his hair go? David Beckham spotted almost bald

David Beckham has a lot going for him — gorgeous wife Victoria aka Posh Spice, beautiful children, and a successful football career which has created many opportunities and product endorsements.

Unfortunately, the one thing that seems to be failing him is his luscious locks.

Up until recently, the 45-year-old has always been spotted with an immaculate, perfectly coiffed, and camera-ready mane. However, he was recently seen with an almost-shaved head that betrays his thinning hair while out around Cotswolds, England, on Sunday (May 10).

According to Daily Mail Online, the former professional football player was headed to a local deli with daughter Harper when he was photographed without one of his signature flat caps.

This is in stark contrast to a photo he took with English actress Emilia Clarke in November, as well as when he dropped by Singapore that same month, where he sported a slightly thicker mane.

Daily Mail Online also observed that recently, David has been posting on social media photos of himself wearing baseball caps and bandannas "in an effort to disguise his locks".

Since October 2018, he has been dogged by rumours that he had undergone a hair transplant, but his representatives declined to comment on it.

However, hair restoration expert Craig Henton told Daily Mail Online: "Despite speculation, we've never been convinced David Beckham has had a hair transplant. The photos show a fast reversal in his hair growth from last year. That isn't typical of a person who has had a hair transplant.

"It could be that David has paused a medical hair programme involving medications and laser treatment. His hair would then revert to its genetic pattern until he recommenced the treatment."

