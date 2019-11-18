David Beckham drops by Tekka Market to enjoy a plate of mee goreng

Football fans at Tekka Market and Food Centre were in for an unexpected treat on Saturday afternoon (Nov 16).

Sports superstar David Beckham was spotted enjoying a plate of mee goreng.

Several Stompers shared with Stomp a video circulating online of Beckham sitting with food blogger Aun Koh, better known as as his online moniker Chubby Hubby.

Netizens were amused that the biggest name in football was using chopsticks to eat the local dish.

In photos and videos posted on Twitter, Beckham was also seen checking out stalls at the market as throngs of people crowded around him.

My mom just saw David Beckham at Tekka. WTF pic.twitter.com/CgZNs2EFo5 — Prem (@paradoxception) November 16, 2019

According to his Instagram, Beckham was in town for a business partnership with Avenue Singapore and Marquee Singapore and Marina Bay Sands.

Keep your eyes peeled, you'd never know where he might pop by next.