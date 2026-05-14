Like 'white fungus': Sonia Chew's fiance amused by how her wedding dress looks

Sonia Chew will soon walk down the aisle, but here's the catch — she still doesn't know what her dress will look like.

In a recent episode of YouTube series Countdown To I Do, the local DJ-host took viewers through final preparations for her wedding. The 34-year-old paid a visit to bridal designer Michelle HuiMin Bridal Veil, where she tried on fittings for her custom gown.

She shared that her fiance Jeremy Sng, 47, had only seen her wedding dress in its conceptualisation phase, but was quick to make his comments about it. In a clip of the couple looking over its mood board at a restaurant, he quipped: "It looks a little bit like a white fungus!"

Jeremy had been looking at a detail of Sonia's dress, which included sheer fabric draped into a folded, structured silhouette on the gown's bodice.

Taken aback, Sonia responded in peals of laughter: "I'm going to look like a white fungus for my wedding!"

Additionally, she reveals that she had not thought about her "dream wedding dress", feeling that her sense of style shifted with every phase of life, leading her to leave the gown to her designer without sending any references.

Sonia requested that her wedding gown be elegant, classy and not too revealing, as her ceremony would take place in a church.

She stated that her designer, Michelle HuiMin, was still attempting to add more elements that reminded her of the bride-to-be as they had known each other for a long time.

"The only thing I was worried about was, 'How am I going to pee?'" she quipped.

Meanwhile, Jeremy is getting his suit done by Michelle's husband Colin. However, Sonia does not know how it looks like as they're both "very independent" and he went ahead and got his customisation done alone.

Sonia's mother, Carolina, who was also present for the gown fitting, was "damn unemotional" and "had no reaction" upon seeing her daughter in her dress, much to her dismay.

Sonia lamented: "She said, 'Oh, I've seen Sonia in so many different types of outfits and dresses that I'm almost desensitised', but I think it will hit different on the actual day."

Carolina also got a dress made for the occasion, which Sonia shared is the first time she's customised anything for herself. Reflecting on her get-up, she said: "I didn't expect to be dressed up like that. In fact, I just wanted a simple dress. But I really felt for the first time in my life that I am the mother of the bride and I'm really, truly blessed and happy to see her get married."

Later in the video, Sonia gave viewers a sneak peek of her and Jeremy's newly arrived wedding bands, where she revealed hers was half the price of his. She shared that with the small size of her fingers, jewellers often remark that the rings they make for her are the smallest they've ever done, using less precious material in the process thus reducing the cost.

Sonia and Jeremy's wedding will be held this month, with local DJ Joakim Gomez as its host. The couple began dating in 2018 and announced their engagement in November 2024.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com